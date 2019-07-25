MODESTO (CBS13) – An early morning crash in Modesto Thursday has left one dead and one hospitalized, according to the California Highway Patrol Modesto Office.
Shortly after midnight, the Merced Communication Center received a call regarding the vehicle collision on SR-99 northbound south of Hammett Road. CHP officers and medical personnel responded to the scene.
Officers determined a 58-year-old woman from Stockton was driving a Ford Explorer on SR-99 northbound and, for unknown reasons, made an unsafe right turn causing the Explorer to veer off the road, overturn and crash into a chain-link fence.
The woman was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Doctors Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Jaquai Kimble, survived the crash and was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.
It is currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
