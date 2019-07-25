Comments
OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – The Olivehurst-Linda Softball All-Stars is one win away from the World Series!
The Major girls beat Oregon Thursday 9-2 in the West Regional and will take on the winner of the Hawaii-Washington game on Friday. The winner of that game goes to the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Oregon. Games start August 7 with the championship on August 14.
The Olivehurst-Linda team didn’t lose a game on its way to the Northern California title. During the West Regionals in San Bernardino, the girls, ages 11-13, have posted a 5-1 record. Their only loss came against Oregon in the second game of the tournament.
