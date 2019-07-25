SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and rising sophomore forward Marvin Bagley III were named to Team U.S.A.’s 2019 Men’s Select Team, USA Basketball announced today.
In his breakout second season, Fox averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 assists (8th in the NBA), 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals (9th in the NBA) in 31.4 minutes per game. Bagley III, who was the second overall pick in the 2018 draft and named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team, finished his first year averaging 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.95 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game.
The Select Team will train with the Men’s National Team during its training camp in Las Vegas August 5-8. Fox and Bagley III join teammate Harrison Barnes, who is a member of the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s National Team.
