SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Javontae D. Rucker, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday to the production of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.
Between February 1, 2019, and March 31, 2019, Rucker produced images and video of an infant he babysat in sexually explicit poses. He also admitted to being in possession of over a thousand child pornography images and videos pf other victims.
Rucker is scheduled for an Oct. 24 sentencing hearing and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in addition to a $250,000 fine.
