



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It took fire crews from three counties several hours to battle a blaze in West Sacramento Thursday afternoon.

The three-alarm brush fire raged through 20 acres of Southport near hundreds of homes. Swirling winds and dry conditions helped the fire spread quickly.

For one family who survived the Camp Fire last November, it brought back painful memories. They moved to West Sacramento after losing everything in the deadly blaze, and today a feeling of dread washed over them.

“I’m very relieved it’s out,” said 15-year-old Trystin Borges, who was visiting his grandmother and brother who live nearby. “I was like, ‘Here we go again.'”

They moved down after the Camp Fire destroyed their home. Borges stayed up north where he will be a sophomore at Paradise High School in the fall. The flames fanned memories he thought he had extinguished.

“I get it in my stomach. It brings back the memory of that day when I saw the smoke and ash,” said Borges.

Fire crews from three counties worked to stop the fire.

“We had the winds pushing the fire up against houses and apartments,” said West Sacramento Fire Chief Steve Binns.

A line of firefighters stopped the fire before it could completely cross a berm designed to protect properties. Down below, other units worked to evacuate several homeless encampments.

“We were very worried about rescuing people getting them out of here,” said the chief.

A herd of goats also had to be evacuated.

“The goats were in place trying to thin the fuels. Another week or so and this would not have happened,” said Binns.

In the end, nobody was injured and no property damaged. Trystin was glad he was there to keep his family calm through it all.

“That’s really special to me,” he said.

After going through the death of his mother and then the Camp Fire within 30 days he said seeing the flames do not get easier.

“It’s always going to bring that feeling in your stomach…that dread,” he said.

Trystin will be in director Ron Howard’s documentary about the Camp Fire coming out next year. As for this fire, no official cause has been determined.