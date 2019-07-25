Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding the suspects who stole an elderly woman’s purse while she was pumping gas in Stockton.
The incident happened back on June 6 around 2 p.m. Stockton police say the 80-year-old woman stopped at a gas station along the 2900 block of W. Benjamin Holt Drive to fill up.
At some point during the pit stop, unbeknownst to her, the suspects stole the woman’s purse from the front seat.
The woman’s credit card was later used at a business along the 6600 block of N. Pacific Avenue, police say.
Surveillance photos were released on Thursday of the suspects. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.
