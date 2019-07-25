  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:infant, Recall


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Stokke is recalling its Steps Bouncer because the bouncer can detach from the Stokke Steps Chair and cause an infant to fall.

One person reported having an issue attaching the bouncer to the chair, but no injuries have been reported.

Credit: Stokke

The Stokke Steps Bouncer is sold as part of the Stokke Steps all-in-one modular seating system and can be used with the Stokke Steps Chair. The bouncers are typically used from birth to six months of age. They have a plastic arm and fabric seat and “Stokke” is printed on the care label and on the tag at the bottom.

Credit: Stokke

The recalled bouncers came in a number of colors: blue, greige, pink, gray clouds, and white mountains. The 5,400 units were sold at juvenile product stores nationwide, and online at stokke.com and Amazon from February 2014 until December 2018. They cost approximately 200 dollars.

Customers can check the recalled serial numbers on the tracking label found underneath the plastic frame of the seat.

Customers can continue to use the Stokke Steps Bouncer and Stokke Steps Chair separately but should not use then together. Contact Stokke for a free repair kit.

Comments