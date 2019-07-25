MODESTO (CBS13) — A man was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in a shooting last month that injured two people and killed a dog in Modesto.
Officers said the shooting happened on June 21 at approximately 4 a.m. when suspects fired shots from a vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, striking an adult male, adult female, and a dog. The female reportedly suffered major injuries and the male had minor injuries. The dog did not survive its injuries.
Modesto detectives issued a warrant for 21-year-old Tiante Winn after identifying him as one of the suspects from the incident. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Ceres police officers located him on a traffic stop.
Detectives also served a search warrant at a home in Empire Wednesday and located evidence surrounding the shooting.
There are still outstanding suspects in the shooting.
If you have any information that would lead to identifying additional suspects, email Detective Shane Castro at Castros@modestopd.com or contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
