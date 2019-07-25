



— The Southern Oklahoma Track Club had a rude welcome to Sacramento on their way to the U.S. Track and Field Junior Olympics.

“For something like this to happen to us as soon as we get here, you know it kind of put us down when our night ended and for the next couple of days,” JaMia Hubbard said.

Hubbard told CBS13 that the rental car she was driving was broken into at an In-N-Out parking lot near Sacramento International Airport.

“And we were walking out and they were like, ‘Hurry, hurry, hurry! Come back! Come back,’ We were like ‘What’s going on?’ and they were like ‘The windows have been broken out,’” Hubbard said.

Hubbard said she called 911 to report the crime. Later, she flagged down a Sacramento Police Department patrol car to assist them.

According to the police report, Hubbard’s grey Nike bag had been taken. Inside of the bag was her wallet, $300 in cash, credit and debit cards, her passport and social security card.

“My first thing was you know how am I going to get home you know. They’ve taken my passport and they took those things away, you know, what are we gonna do?” Hubbard said.

Others had items stolen as well.

“I was kind of mad because my throwing shoes were in there and I have to throw with those,” Day-Na Baker, a discus thrower, said.

Baker also had two discus disks and an Apple Watch stolen from the car.

She told us she wasn’t going to let the break-in push her away from the competition.

“I mean, you have to block it out because you have to handle your business when you’re out here,” Baker said. “You have to come to throw and just block out everything and you just have to do what you have to do.”

The parents and coaches helped the junior athletes get their minds off of the terrifying situation.

“So we went to the state fair. The kids had a lot of fun there. They were able to ride rides and eat some good food,” Hubbard said. “They were kind of like, ‘Okay, we can relax now.’”

Baker said she wonders why they had to steal from the team in the first place.

“I get that if you’re in a position where you don’t have anything but that’s why you work for it and you work for what you want,” Baker.

Coach Wayne Rogers and others said they hold no ill will towards those who broke into their rental car.

“That’s what we tried to teach the kids if you want something, work for it,” Rogers said.

Hubbard told CBS13 she glad no one was hurt physically during this ordeal.

“At the end of the day, we’re here. And so we’re just gonna go out, we’re going to compete,” Hubbard said.