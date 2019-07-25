TUOLUMNE (CBS13) – According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff, officers have arrested a man for the sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor over a sustained period of time.
John Randall Pauley, 48, was arrested and booked into Tuolumne County Jail on charges of oral copulation with a victim under the age of 10, continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a minor with force, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 with force.
Pauley, who was arrested Wednesday and admitted to these crimes, allegedly committed these acts while the victim was between the ages of 5 and 13.
Detectives conducted an investigation after the Sheriff’s office received a tip regarding the sex crimes on July 20. They are asking that anyone that has any additional information or if there are any other victims to contact the office at 209-533-5815.
