(CBS13) — The 7.1 earthquake in Ridgecrest on July 5 was the largest earthquake to strike California in 20 years. That, following a 6.4 magnitude foreshock the day before.
How do those earthquakes compare to the many earthquakes in California over the years? The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which monitors earthquakes and potential tsunami threats, created an animation to show earthquakes over the last 30 years.
Some of the significant earthquakes in those 30 years include:
Oct 10, 1989 — Loma Prieta — 6.9 Mw
Apr 25, 1992 — Cape Mendocino — 7.2 Mw (caused a small tsunami)
Jun 28, 1992 — Landers — 7.3 Mw
Jan 17, 1994 — Northridge — 6.7 Mw
Oct 16, 1999 — Hector Mine — 7.1 Mw
Dec 22, 2003 — San Simeon — 6.6 Mw
Apr 4, 2010 — Baja California (Mexico) — 7.2 Mw
Aug 24, 2014 — South Napa — 6.0 Mw
Jul 4, 2019 — Ridgecrest — 6.4 Mw
Jul 5, 2019 — Ridgecrest — 7.1 Mw
