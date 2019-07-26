Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Your kids can now enjoy not just the Baby Shark song but also the Baby Shark cereal.
The children’s song creator, Pinkfong, and Kellogg’s are teaming up to sell Baby Shark cereal in honor of Shark Week. The cereal will feature berry-flavored loops and shark-shaped marshmallows. A picture released by Kellogg’s also shows a box called Mommy & Daddy Shark.
You’ll be able to buy the limited edition Baby Shark cereal at Walmart and Sam’s Club starting in August.
