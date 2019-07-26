Comments
CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Katrina Kelly, 25, was arrested for starting a fire in Calaveras County that caused damage to a nearby residence, according to the CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.
At around 2:37 p.m. on July 23, CAL FIRE TCU responded to a wildland fire on Sandalwood Drive located in Forest Meadows. The fire was contained to 0.14 acres and caused damage to at least one adjacent home.
Kelly was identified as the person responsible and she was arrested for arson to an inhabited structure, according to CAL FIRE TCU.
