SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Former DMV employee Kari Scattaglia, 40, of Sylmar, was sentenced today to two years and eight months in prison for fraudulently providing people with Class A commercial driver licenses, announced U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.
Scattaglia, formerly of the Arleta DMV, and former Winnetka DMV employee co-defendant Lisa Terraciano, 52, of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2017, to a conspiracy to commit identity fraud, to commit bribery, and to commit unauthorized access to a computer, according to the Department of Justice.
In exchange for money, the two individuals accessed the DMV’s Sacramento database to alter applicants records to falsely show that they had passed the required tests.
According to the plea agreements, Scattaglia caused at least 68 fraudulent licenses, including permits, to be issued and Terraciano caused at least 148.
Terraciano is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 27 and faces a maximum penalty of five years and a $250,000 fine.
