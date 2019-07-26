EMERALD BAY (CBS13) – According to sources, El Dorado County police are investigating a possible bomb situation along Highway 89 near Emerald Bay.
Police were reportedly in pursuit of a woman and two men that started in Reno and ended near Emerald Bay. Sources say the woman was detained and the two men are still on the loose. It is believed the car had an explosive device in it.
Highway 89 is currently closed in the Emerald Bay area due to undisclosed police activity. @CHPSouthLake @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/wuqJ1hZRBL
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 26, 2019
The highway was shut down due to the police activity There is no estimated time of opening.
Multiple agencies are involved in this active scene. No further details on the suspects or situation have been made available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
You must log in to post a comment.