EMERALD BAY (CBS13) – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible bomb situation along Highway 89 near Emerald Bay.

A spokesperson from the department said deputies are dealing with a suspicious device on the side of the road on Highway 89.

#EDSO is out with a number of agencies north of Vikingsholm on highway 89. The road is closed, due to a suspicious device on the roadway. I ask for your patience, as I am the PIO and EOD Tech on scene. I will provide details as I can. via @SgtPrencipe — El Dorado Sheriff (@ElDoradoSheriff) July 27, 2019

The spokesperson for the department is also the bomb tech handling the suspicious device on the scene.

Officials were reportedly in pursuit of a woman and two men that started in Reno and ended near Emerald Bay. Sources say the woman was detained and the two men are still on the loose.

Regarding the Vikingsholm incident. SLTPD located the man who was outstanding. There is no one else currently being looked for. #edso is still handling the suspicious device on highway 89. via @SgtPrencipe — El Dorado Sheriff (@ElDoradoSheriff) July 27, 2019

Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there are no outstanding suspects. They located the man they were looking for.

Highway 89 is currently closed in the Emerald Bay area due to undisclosed police activity. @CHPSouthLake @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/wuqJ1hZRBL — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 26, 2019

The highway was shut down due to the police activity There is no estimated time of opening.

Multiple agencies are involved in this active scene. No further details on the suspects or situation have been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.