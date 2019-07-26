  • CBS13On Air

EMERALD BAY (CBS13) – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible bomb situation along Highway 89 near Emerald Bay.

A spokesperson from the department said deputies are dealing with a suspicious device on the side of the road on Highway 89.

The spokesperson for the department is also the bomb tech handling the suspicious device on the scene.

Officials were reportedly in pursuit of a woman and two men that started in Reno and ended near Emerald Bay. Sources say the woman was detained and the two men are still on the loose.

Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there are no outstanding suspects. They located the man they were looking for.

The highway was shut down due to the police activity There is no estimated time of opening.

Multiple agencies are involved in this active scene. No further details on the suspects or situation have been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

