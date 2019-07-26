ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police say two young teenagers were arrested after they stole a car that was left out running in Elk Grove early Thursday morning.
The incident started just before 5 a.m. along the 10000 block of Franklin High Road. Elk Grove police say a resident left their car running, only to find it stolen.
About an hour later, officers went to investigate a reported hit-and-run along the 10000 block of Wild Orchid Way. Witnesses were able to jot down the car’s description and license plate and officers quickly identified it as the car stolen just a little while before.
Officers were later able to catch up to the suspects and arrested them.
The pair have been identified as 14 and 15-year-old Elk Grove residents. Both have been booked into juvenile hall, with the 15-year-old facing motor vehicle theft and resisting or obstruction charges. The 14-year-old is facing a resisting or obstruction charge.
