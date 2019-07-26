Comments
RIO LINDA (CBS13) — A woman died in a fiery single-car crash into a tree Friday afternoon, according to CHP.
Officers say the crash happened around 3 p.m. on the 200 block of U Street. They say a Prius was traveling westbound on U Street and for unknown reasons lost control and crashed into a tree.
After crashing into the tree, the vehicle caught on fire. CHP said residents in the area attempted to rescue the occupant but were unsuccessful. The Prius became engulfed in flames.
Metro Fire responded to the scene to put out the fire.
The identity of the driver was not released. Officers only said it was an adult female.
The street was closed in both directions for about two hours.
