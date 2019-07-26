  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bomb Hoax, El Dorado County Sheriff's Department, Vikingsholm
(credit: Wendy Copple)

VIKINGSHOLM (CBS13) — Several hours after Highway 89 was shut down near Emerald Bay with reports of a suspicious device, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department has cleared the scene.

The roadway is back open after deputies determined the female suspect did not have a bomb and the male suspect was not armed. Both are in custody. 

Deputies say Reno Police were tracking a vehicle after a tip from the FBI Las Vegas field office that the suspects wanted to harm themselves and others.

California state parks officers located the vehicle and notified the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department. 

Eventually, the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road off Highway 89 and the man and woman got out. That’s when the man ran off.

Deputies say the woman was wearing a device on her chest, claiming it was a bomb. After a thorough investigation, deputies determined the device was fake and the woman was taken into custody. 

Officials say the man was later located and taken into custody by South Lake Tahoe police. No weapons were located on the man. 

It is still unclear how the pair of suspects are related. 

State Parks will be handling the investigation from this point forward.

Comments