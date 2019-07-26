Comments
Joel Vargas was shot and later died at a hospital in Stockton.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest was made in the homicide of 19-year-old Joel Vargas.
Vargas was shot in the lower abdomen last Saturday night while attending a party in the 1600 block of Paloma Avenue. He later died at a local hospital.
The sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old was taken into custody Friday night and booked at Peterson Juvenile Hall. Due to the age of the suspect, deputies did not release their identity.
Detectives are still actively working this case and are still interviewing witnesses. If you have any additional information please call 209-458-4400 or 209-468-4425.
