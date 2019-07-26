Comments
MANTECA (CBS13) – One person was injured after a man drove his Jeep into a smokeshop Friday morning, according to Manteca Police.
Officers responded to call at around 10:36 a.m. regarding the incident, and, upon arrival, found a person was also struck by the vehicle. The driver told police he intended to reverse and accidentally drove forward into A-1 Cigarette & Gift Shop.
The individual that was hit reportedly refused medical attention.
The driver cooperated with officers and no arrests were made.
