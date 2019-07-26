VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Vacaville Police have arrested 23-year-old Antonio Godinez for robbing two separate home improvement stores Thursday morning.
Just after 7 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a radio alert regarding a robbery on Orange Drive. According to police, Godinez walked in, swiped an air compressor and headed out to the parking lot where he used a knife to threaten loss prevention employees who tried to stop him. He then drove away.
While officers headed to the area, they received information regarding a similar theft in Fairfield just 15 minutes prior. At this Fairfield store, a man, generator in hand, fended off employees with what appeared to be a stun gun, according to Vacaville PD.
Employees made note of the robber’s license plate, which matched that of the Vacaville incident, and police were able to locate the vehicle heading toward I-80 on Leisure Town Road.
Godinez, of Woodland, was arrested for robbery and possession of a controlled substance, and he was also booked on charges relating to the Fairfield incident.
You must log in to post a comment.