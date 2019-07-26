  • CBS13On Air

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Vacaville Police have arrested 23-year-old Antonio Godinez for robbing two separate home improvement stores Thursday morning.

Just after 7 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a radio alert regarding a robbery on Orange Drive. According to police, Godinez walked in, swiped an air compressor and headed out to the parking lot where he used a knife to threaten loss prevention employees who tried to stop him. He then drove away.

While officers headed to the area, they received information regarding a similar theft in Fairfield just 15 minutes prior. At this Fairfield store, a man, generator in hand, fended off employees with what appeared to be a stun gun, according to Vacaville PD.

(credit: Vacaville Police)

(credit: Vacaville Police)

Employees made note of the robber’s license plate, which matched that of the Vacaville incident, and police were able to locate the vehicle heading toward I-80 on Leisure Town Road.

Godinez, of Woodland, was arrested for robbery and possession of a controlled substance, and he was also booked on charges relating to the Fairfield incident.

