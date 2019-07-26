MANTECA (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man for a shooting in a Manteca neighborhood Friday morning that has resulted in one death.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a man who had been in a dispute with another individual. The caller said he fired his handgun and the other person was down. When officers arrived on the scene, which is on Yvonne Avenue and Verda Court, they found an adult male, in his mid- to early-30’s on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.
He died on the scene, according to Manteca officers.
Manteca police originally did not label the shooter a suspect, who was cooperative and then taken to the Manteca Police Department. According to Manteca police, this was not a random act as the two men, who were construction workers on a job, knew each other. Police believe the shooting was a result of a business dispute.
The shooter, who has yet to be identified, was booked into the Manteca Police Department.
The identity of the victim has also not yet been released.
More information to come.
