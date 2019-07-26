MANTECA (CBS13) – Police are investigating a reported shooting between two men in a Manteca neighborhood Friday morning that has resulted in one death.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a man who had been in a dispute with another individual. The caller said he fired his handgun and the other person was down. When officers arrived on the scene, which is on Yvonne Avenue and Verda Court, they found an adult male, in his mid- to early-30’s on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.
He died on the scene, according to Manteca officers.
Manteca police are not labeling the shooter a suspect, who was cooperative and then taken to the Manteca Police Department. The incident is still under investigation as the situation has yet to be determined whether it was a justifiable homicide.
According to Manteca police, this was not a random act as the two men, who were construction workers on a job, knew each other. Police believe the shooting was a result of a business dispute.
Officers say no continuing threat exists, but access to the area remains restricted due to the investigation.
The identities of the two men have yet to be released.
More information to come.
