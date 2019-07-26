  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) – One group says it will provide safe spaces for members of the LGBTQ community during the “straight pride parade” planned for August.

RELATED: Straight Pride Parade Permit Submitted To City Of Modesto

The National Straight Pride Coalition recently filed paperwork with the city of Modesto to hold the event on Aug. 24 at Modesto’s Graceada Park. It is being promoted as a celebration of being heterosexual, Christian and of Western civilization.

In response to the event, the Central Valley Pride Center says it will stay open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day for anyone who’s concerned about backlash during the weekend event.

The event comes after a planned straight pride parade in Boston met significant backlash.

