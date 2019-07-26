Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A motorcyclist sustained major injuries in a crash with a vehicle Friday evening, according to police.
Officers say the crash happened on Greenback Lane near Birdcage around 6 p.m.
The motorcyclist, a male adult who officers say was wearing a helmet, was transported to an area hospital with major injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperating with officers.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Citrus Heights police are investigating the crash.
