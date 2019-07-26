TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) -Amanda Duncan, of Tuolumne County, was swimming with her two daughters in God’s Bath when she became one drowning victim’s angel.
Duncan spotted the victim, a 26-year-old-woman, jumping from a waterfall into the swimming basin along the Clavey River. The woman, attempting to swim out of the current, was pushed back under where she struggled to get out from under the waterfall.
Seeing the woman floating face down, Duncan immediately swam to the victim and pulled her to safety. With the woman unresponsive, Duncan then began chest compressions on the 26-year-old victim that were not working. Duncan then sat the woman up and performed several abdominal thrusts which dislodged a large obstruction of food from the woman’s throat.
Once the victim’s pulse returned and she began breathing, Duncan hiked back to her vehicle for help while other bystanders remained with the victim. A Cal FIRE helicopter flew the victim to a nearby ambulance where she was treated.
