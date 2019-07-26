HUGHSON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a reportedly racially-motivated attack on a Sikh priest.
It happened at the Gurdwara Sahib Modesto Sikh temple in Hughson Thursday night.
Details are still emerging, but representative Josh Harder said local law enforcement is still searching for the criminal responsible.
Harder released this statement Friday:
“I stand with my friends in the Sikh community at this terrible time. Every American – regardless of faith – should be able to practice their religion freely and without fear of violence. This disgusting attack is not representative of who we are, and we must find the person responsible.
This is part of a larger pattern of hate against minority communities in the Central Valley. An attack on one minority community is an attack on all minority communities – whether it’s Sikh, Latino, Muslim, LGBTQ, Assyrian, or anyone else. The Central Valley is the proud home to people of all faith traditions and we will not tolerate violence, hate, or discrimination of any kind.
Anyone who knows who is responsible for this disgusting attack should contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department or the Modesto Police Department immediately. We have to bring this criminal to justice and support our brothers and sisters in the Sikh community.”
He is asking anyone with information about the attack to contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
You must log in to post a comment.