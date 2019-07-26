TURLOCK (CBS13) – Authorities say four people are still in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Turlock Thursday night.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Golden State Boulevard and W. Monte Vista Avenue. An ambulance was transporting a critical patient from a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near North Olive and Hawkeye avenues when it was by a pickup truck.
The ambulance ended up on its side. Two Turlock firefighters, two AMR-EMS crewmembers, and the original patient, were inside the ambulance.
Those firefighters jumped into action just after the crash, despite being victims themselves.
A total of six people, including the driver of the pickup truck, were then rushed to the hospital after the crash.
Friday, the Turlock Fire Department said that both firefighters have since been released from the hospital. The other four people remain hospitalized.
You must log in to post a comment.