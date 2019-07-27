Comments
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – As of 4:23 p.m., all evacuations have been lifted, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.
Cal FIRE is currently investigating the situation and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Two homes were initially evacuated and, at 3:37 p.m., the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office ordered precautionary evacuations from the 12000 block of Streeter Road to Sara Court and Tundra Court in Auburn due to the fire.
Around 2:48 p.m., Cal FIRE responded to a 2- to 3- acre fire and as of now, there has been no reported damage to any surrounding structures.
You must log in to post a comment.