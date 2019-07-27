  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Metro Fire was busy on the American River today as at least three people were transported to the hospital and 20 rafters needed help to shore.

According to Metro, an incident at the San Juan rapids involved 12 people being pulled to shore. No injuries were reported.

At the boat takeout near Sunrise Boulevard, a man jumped into the water from a boat. Metro spent nearly 30 minutes searching for the individual until he was located safely out of the water.

Additionally, a medical emergency along the Cosumnes River near Dillard Road called for one victim to be transported by air to a nearby hospital.

No exact numbers have been released for Metro’s American River activity as of yet.

