RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A building on Main Street was closed down due to moderate structural damage after a vehicle crashed into it just before 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle up against the front of the building. The driver was taken by ambulance for further evaluation. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.
Based on the age of the building, which is located on the 200 block of Main Street in Rio Vista, and after inspection, firefighters determined the damage was enough to close the building down until further inspection could take place on Monday.
Officials remained on the scene where they tended to an additional medical aid response.
