CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – As temperatures remain high, multiple cities are opening cooling centers to help you beat the heat.
The Citrus Heights Cooling Center, located at the community center on 6300 Fountain Square Drive, will be available to the public Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
READ: When Does Sacramento Open Cooling Centers?
Four cooling centers are in operation this week to help Modesto residents beat the high temperatures, according to Modesto police.
- Gospel Mission Day Center Program. 1400 Yosemite Blvd. 209-529-8259. Open Monday-Friday
- Salvation Army Cooling Center. 625 I St. 209-558-7800. Open Monday-Friday when the heat reaches triple digits.
- Library Cooling Center. 1500 I St. 209-558-7800. Open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hutton House. 201 Jennie St. 209-526-1623. Will take 13- to 17-year-olds 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
READ: Sacramento Gets Ready For Triple-Digit Temperatures
Also, Manteca, due to extreme high temperatures. will open the Manteca Cooling Center today from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The center is located at 295 Cherry Lane and is open to anyone looking for a place to cool off.
In addition to staying out of the sun, remember to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.
You must log in to post a comment.