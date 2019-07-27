Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A couple was arrested Saturday after officers found them in a stolen car that was sitting in a no-parking zone near Correia Road and Eight Mile Road, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, Nikko Garcia, attempted to swim away in nearby waters, but eventually came back to shore where he was detained.
Garcia was wanted for a robbery that happened a few weeks prior and was booked for burglary, vehicle theft and a previous warrant. The woman, identified as Jasmine Fuentes, was also booked for vehicle theft and an old misdemeanor warrant.
