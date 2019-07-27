Filed Under:san joaquin county, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A couple was arrested Saturday after officers found them in a stolen car that was sitting in a no-parking zone near Correia Road and Eight Mile Road, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff)

The man, Nikko Garcia, attempted to swim away in nearby waters, but eventually came back to shore where he was detained.

Garcia was wanted for a robbery that happened a few weeks prior and was booked for burglary, vehicle theft and a previous warrant. The woman, identified as Jasmine Fuentes, was also booked for vehicle theft and an old misdemeanor warrant.

