SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kent Quality Foods, Inc. issued a recall on approximately 48,681 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products due to possible foreign matter contamination.
The 36-ounce packages containing three 12-ounce polish sausage made with beef products were packaged between June 17 and June 20 were shipped to retail locations throughout California and Utah, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service from Wednesday. They are labeled with “Use/Freeze” dates of Sept. 16, 2019, and Sept. 19, 2019, and bear the establishment number “EST. 5694.”
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the product, but the FSIS remains concerned that contaminated products may be in consumer’s homes. If you have purchased this product, you should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
If you are concerned about an injury or illness, you should contact a healthcare provider.
