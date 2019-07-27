  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:american river, rafting, Sacramento Metro Fire


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Metro Fire is currently responding to several situations on the American River, reports a Metro Fire spokesperson.

READ: Beat The Heat This Weekend At One Of These Cooling Centers

Incidents include reuniting lost persons with family, providing medical assistance, freeing rafts from rapids and vegetation, and transporting people to safer grounds.

More details to follow.

Comments