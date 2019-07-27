SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Metro Fire is currently responding to several situations on the American River, reports a Metro Fire spokesperson.
Incidents include reuniting lost persons with family, providing medical assistance, freeing rafts from rapids and vegetation, and transporting people to safer grounds.
Specifically, we have multiple events occurring on the American River currently ranging from medical aids, assisting “rafters” to safer ground, reuniting persons w/family, & freeing “rafts” from rapids and vegetation within the water. Final statistics will take time to determine. pic.twitter.com/UKvZK7xp2k
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 28, 2019
More details to follow.
