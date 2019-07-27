  • CBS13On Air

COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) – A man was airlifted to a hospital Saturday evening after losing control of his motorcycle on I-5 at County Line Road in Colusa County, according to California Highway Patrol.

The victim, a male adult in his 40’s, suffered moderate injuries. Officers have yet to determine why the motorcyclist lost control.

The crash, which happened sometime between 4:20 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., caused I-5 to temporarily shut down in the area, but it has since reopened.

The identity of the victim has not been released

