COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) – A man was airlifted to a hospital Saturday evening after losing control of his motorcycle on I-5 at County Line Road in Colusa County, according to California Highway Patrol.
The victim, a male adult in his 40’s, suffered moderate injuries. Officers have yet to determine why the motorcyclist lost control.
The crash, which happened sometime between 4:20 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., caused I-5 to temporarily shut down in the area, but it has since reopened.
The identity of the victim has not been released
