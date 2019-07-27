Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officials are warning to stay out of the water at the Stanislaus River and Downtown Stockton this weekend due to harmful blue-green algae blooms.
Cyanobacteria were detected in the middle fork of the Stanislaus River upstream from New Melones Lake between the new Camp Nine Road Bridge and the Parrotts Ferry Road Bridge, and they have also been reported in the Delta Waters near downtown Stockton, according to the California Water Boards.
Boaters and swimmers should avoid getting in the water as exposure to the algae blooms poses several health risks. Children and animals, particularly dogs, are especially vulnerable.
