NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – One home suffered minor damage in Nevada County’s Meyer Fire, which is now 100 percent contained, according to Cal FIRE.
As of 4:23 p.m., all road closures and evacuations have been lifted, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.
**FINAL UPDATE** CALFIRE units will remain on scene for several hours for "mop up" operations. Thank you to Placer County Sheriff's Office and CHP for the assistance!
As of 4:23pm, all evacuation advisories are lifted. https://t.co/08cQOYsbgT
— Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) July 27, 2019
Cal FIRE is currently investigating the situation and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Two homes were initially evacuated and, at 3:37 p.m., the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office ordered precautionary evacuations from the 12000 block of Streeter Road to Sara Court and Tundra Court in Auburn due to the fire.
Around 2:48 p.m., Cal FIRE responded to a 2- to 3- acre fire and as of now, there has been no reported damage to any surrounding structures.
You must log in to post a comment.