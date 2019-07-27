  • CBS13On Air

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – One home suffered minor damage in Nevada County’s Meyer Fire, which is now 100 percent contained, according to Cal FIRE.

As of 4:23 p.m., all road closures and evacuations have been lifted, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Cal FIRE is currently investigating the situation and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Two homes were initially evacuated and, at 3:37 p.m., the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office ordered precautionary evacuations from the 12000 block of Streeter Road to Sara Court and Tundra Court in Auburn due to the fire.

Around 2:48 p.m., Cal FIRE responded to a 2- to 3- acre fire and as of now, there has been no reported damage to any surrounding structures.

