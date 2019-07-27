CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – More than 6,000 marijuana plants were seized in Calaveras County this past week, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
On July 23, investigators found an illegal outdoor marijuana growing operation that resulted in the seizure of 890 marijuana plants and over 42 pounds of processed marijuana, according to officers.
Kyle Kendall, 25, was arrested at a nearby location and booked into the Calaveras County Jail. He was charged with illegal marijuana cultivation and his bail is set at $30, 000.
On July 24, members of the Marijuana Enforcement team seized 891 marijuana plants from two properties on Summit Level Road in Mountain Ranch. the suspects were not at the location at the time and that investigation is currently ongoing.
On Thursday, 5,225 marijuana plants were seized from a residence on Railroad Flat Road in Railroad Flat. No suspects were located at the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.