STOCKTON (CBS13) – Luis Zavalza, 41, was arrested Friday evening for tampering with a police vehicle and being under the influence of drugs/alcohol, according to Stockton Police.
Just before 7 p.m., citizens called in to report the suspect letting the air out of a marked police vehicle at the Weberstwon Mall on Pacific Avenue.
Shortly after, officers were able to locate Zavazla nearby, and he was positively identified by multiple witnesses and a Facebook video that was uploaded after the incident occurred. The police vehicle’s tires were completely flattened.
Zavalza was picked up and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
