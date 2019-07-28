Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A man who got caught under a family boat in the Modesto Reservoir Sunday morning has died, according to the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
At approximately 9 a.m., the victim took the family boat out for a short ride, said Stanislaus Fire. As the man returned to shore, he climbed out of the boat, potentially to get the boat safely to shore or to go for a possible swim, according to officials. The victim went under the boat and was then rescued by two bystanders who performed CPR. He was later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The exact injuries and cause of death are unknown at this time and the victim has yet to be identified.
More details to follow.
