  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMInstinct
    9:00 PMThe Good Fight
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:active shooter, Gilroy

GILROY (CBS13) – The Gilroy Garlic Festival has been evacuated due to a possible active shooter situation, reports say.

Shots reportedly rang out at Christmas Hill Park around 6:19 p.m. Santa Clara County Medical Center reportedly has two patients and are expecting two more, according to officials.

Multiple emergency crews and ambulances have responded to the scene.

Multiple injuries have been reported. The number of shooters has yet to be determined.

More details to follow.

Comments