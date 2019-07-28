GILROY (CBS13) – The Gilroy Garlic Festival has been evacuated due to a possible active shooter situation, reports say.
Shots reportedly rang out at Christmas Hill Park around 6:19 p.m. Santa Clara County Medical Center reportedly has two patients and are expecting two more, according to officials.
The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter
— Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019
Multiple emergency crews and ambulances have responded to the scene.
Multiple injuries have been reported. The number of shooters has yet to be determined.
More details to follow.
You must log in to post a comment.