VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police arrested two men for stealing over $1,000 worth of tools from a local store Saturday morning, according to the Vacaville Police Department.
An observant customer witnessed the entirety of the incident. As the men ran out of the exit doors carrying large boxes of tools, the customer immediately called Vacaville PD, provided a description of the two men and notified police that the suspects entered a nearby freeway entrance.
Officers caught up to 32-year-old Jamari Rayford and 29-year-old Christian Johnson and took both men into custody.
All stolen items were returned to the store and the men were booked on charges of felony burglary and conspiracy.
