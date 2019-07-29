TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a coach at Sonora High School Monday for possible sexual abuse with a student.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office said they were notified of possible sexual abuse between a staff member and a student at the high school that reportedly began when the student was 15 years old.
Deputies identified the suspect as 42-year-old Amy Denise Emerald. Emerald is a staff member at the high school and also works as a sports team coordinator and coach. The school district said Emerald began working in the district in 2001 as the girl’s sophomore basketball coach and became the head varsity coach in 2011.
The victim is a former student and player.
Emerald faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child ages 14 or 15 years old. She is being held on $50,000 bail.
Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815.
