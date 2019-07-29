  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arden Arcade News

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – One person is dead after a fire at an Arden Arcade townhome early Monday morning.

The scene is along Woodside Lane, off of Northrop Avenue.

Firefighters say two units were affected by the fire, which was first reported just before 6 a.m.

Authorities later confirmed that a woman had been found dead.

Exactly what caused the fire is still unclear. No information about the victim has been released at this point.

Comments