Comments
ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – One person is dead after a fire at an Arden Arcade townhome early Monday morning.
The scene is along Woodside Lane, off of Northrop Avenue.
One person is deceased in Woodside Condo Fire! @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @DinaKupfer @morganstu1 @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/TujXOANtbk
— David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) July 29, 2019
Firefighters say two units were affected by the fire, which was first reported just before 6 a.m.
Authorities later confirmed that a woman had been found dead.
Exactly what caused the fire is still unclear. No information about the victim has been released at this point.
You must log in to post a comment.