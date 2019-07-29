SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, and on Monday, there was a renewed call from some lawmakers to make them even tougher, in light of the mass shooting in Gilroy.
Gun violence experts say a state’s gun laws are only as strong as those in neighboring states, and federal data shows thousands of firearms come into California from states where buying one is much easier.
Investigators say the 19-year-old Gilroy gunman bought an assault rifle legally in Nevada less than three weeks ago. The minimum age to buy a gun in Nevada is 18.
In California, you have to be 21 to purchase a gun.
Currently, a senate bill is going through the California legislature that would prevent anyone from buying more than one gun, especially long guns, in a month. The bill would also prevent anyone under 21 from buying a semi-automatic rifle.
A San Francisco lawmaker has also proposed expanding the state’s gun violence restraining order law.
The legislature is back in session on August 12.
