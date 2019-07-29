  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CalTrans, Elk Grove News, Interstate 5, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Get ready for one of the biggest road construction projects in Sacramento history.

Tuesday, Caltrans will break-ground on a years-long project on Interstate 5.

The project will run from one mile south of Elk Grove Boulevard to just north of Downtown Sacramento.

Crews will be installing HOV lanes, resurfacing the road, adding sound walls and demolishing a pedestrian overpass near 43rd Street.

The $370 million project will involve lane closures at times.

Caltrans hopes to have everything finished by the fall of 2022.

Comments