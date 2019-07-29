Comments
GILROY (CBS) — Tinman lead singer Jack van Breen was stunned when he looked up and saw a man opening fire on the crowd with what looked like an assault weapon.
Van Breen, whose band was the last of the day and performing an encore at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, told KPIX 5 he heard someone shout, “Why are you doing this?” He said the person responded, “Because I’m really angry.”
In a matter of minutes, the shooter’s deadly volley had claimed three lives — including a 6-year-old standing at a nearby bounce house — and had wounded 12 others.
