GILROY (CBS13/AP) – Police say the three people killed by the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting suspect were a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s.

Gilroy police released more information about Sunday’s shooting at a press conference on Monday.

The gunman opened fire Sunday as the festival was in its closing hours, sending the crowd scattering.

Police Chief Scot Smithee said officers engaged the suspect within a minute of the suspect opening fire. The suspect starting shooting at officers as soon as he saw them.

The suspect reportedly used an AK-47 style assault rifle that was bought legally in Nevada on July 9.

Police also confirmed that the suspect is 19-year-old Santino William Legan. Multiple reports of people reporting a second suspect are still being investigated, but police note that people gave different accounts.

Legan’s connection to the Gilroy area is not clear, but police say the evidence suggests he was the one who bought the weapon in Nevada.

Police noted that festival area is still an active crime scene investigation, so people can’t go back yet to get their belongings. There are 30 FBI personnel at the scene collecting evidence.

“The crime scene is much more expansive that we thought,” said Smithee.

At the same press conference Monday, Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco said gun violence is an epidemic in the United States and it’s “beyond sad” that a charitable event such as the Gilroy Garlic Festival was targeted. He commended the officers’ “remarkable bravery” in running toward the shooter and says they undoubtedly saved many lives by putting their own lives in danger.

